Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

