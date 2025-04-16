Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Caesars Entertainment stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

