Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

