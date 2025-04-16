Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Camtek stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Camtek by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

