Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 3,218 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

