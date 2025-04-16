Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average of $235.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.