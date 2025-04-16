Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 1,000 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

