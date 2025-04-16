Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $543,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

