Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $468,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.