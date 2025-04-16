Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $520,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Centene by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 343,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

