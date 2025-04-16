Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PG&E by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

