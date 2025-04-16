Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,604,922,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,788,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,814,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $468.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.18 and a 200 day moving average of $477.81.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total value of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

