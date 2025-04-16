Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

