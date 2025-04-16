Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

