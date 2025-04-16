Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $494,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,856,000 after purchasing an additional 573,586 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

