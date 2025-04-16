Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 147362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of Canadian Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60. Insiders own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.