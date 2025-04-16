Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 147,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 70,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 12.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$59.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Gold

In related news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60. Company insiders own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

