Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

SHOP stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,219. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shopify by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

