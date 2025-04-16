Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after buying an additional 297,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,390.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,177 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $152,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,856.96. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $43,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,870.08. This trade represents a 20.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,442 shares of company stock worth $5,568,733 over the last ninety days. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

View Our Latest Report on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.