Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after purchasing an additional 628,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 1,169,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,182,000 after buying an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,040,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,711,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

