Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.82 Million Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 60,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of -1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

