Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.08 Million in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after purchasing an additional 866,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,907,000 after buying an additional 297,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,110,000 after buying an additional 218,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after acquiring an additional 416,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

