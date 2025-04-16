Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.24 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
