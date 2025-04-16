Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.24 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.