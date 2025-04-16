Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,324 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.