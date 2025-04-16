Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

