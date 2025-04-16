Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Boosted by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

