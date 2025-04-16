Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 109,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 87,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.86%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

