Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 44681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

