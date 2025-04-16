Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,225,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 352,360 shares.The stock last traded at $117.50 and had previously closed at $118.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

