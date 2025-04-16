Casino Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate casinos and other gambling facilities, often within larger hospitality or resort complexes. These stocks are influenced by factors such as tourism, consumer spending, regulatory changes, and economic conditions, making them a distinctive and sometimes volatile sector within the broader entertainment and leisure industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,436. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,051.94.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. 4,814,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 586,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,800. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

