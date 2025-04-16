Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

