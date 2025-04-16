Catriona Yale Sells 9,073 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,738.94. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $27,556.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,246. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after buying an additional 940,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,238,000 after purchasing an additional 513,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 800,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.