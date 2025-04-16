Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cboe Global Markets stock on March 13th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $217.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.07.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.80.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

