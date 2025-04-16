CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.89 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.23). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 179,382 shares.
CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £236.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.85.
CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 95.50% and a return on equity of 22.45%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at CC Japan Income & Growth
In other news, insider John Charlton Jones acquired 6,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £10,279.50 ($13,604.42). Also, insider June Aitken purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,161.30). 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About CC Japan Income & Growth
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.
