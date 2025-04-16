CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after buying an additional 847,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after buying an additional 455,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,033,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

