CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

