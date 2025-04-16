CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.