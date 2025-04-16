Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Celanese has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

