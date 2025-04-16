Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 18,400 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. This trade represents a 16.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

