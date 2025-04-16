Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,750 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $46,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,434,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after acquiring an additional 224,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

