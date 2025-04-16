Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.