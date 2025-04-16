Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $67.52 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,519,000. GE Vernova comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,404,000 after buying an additional 482,787 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEV opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.25 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.66.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

