Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after buying an additional 296,251 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $79,797,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.