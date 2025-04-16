Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $40.87 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 684,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

