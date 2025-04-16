Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $37,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,697.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,883.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,033.87. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,346.09.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

