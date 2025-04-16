Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 75,990 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,990 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

