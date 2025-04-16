Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,235,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $583.43 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.50 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $533.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

