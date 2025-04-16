Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Chakana Copper Trading Up 5.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chakana Copper
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.