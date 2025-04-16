Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 592.6% in March

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of BSHPF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

