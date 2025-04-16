Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 592.6% in March

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Challenger Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of BSHPF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Challenger Energy Group
