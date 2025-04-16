Charter Oak Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 189,410 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000. Golar LNG accounts for 4.6% of Charter Oak Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 94,336 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

